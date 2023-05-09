Body Found in North Salina

An investigation is underway following the discovery of a body in north Salina.

According to Salina Police, on May 8th at 10:30 a.m. dispatch received a call from a citizen who reported they had found a body in the 1900 block of N. 5th Street, Salina. Officers responded and found a deceased person. It was apparent the individual had been dead for several days. The individual has not been identified.

This unattended death is being investigated as suspicious, and at this time, the cause of death is unknown. The Salina Police Department is asking the public for any information they may have regarding this case investigation.

If anyone has any additional information relative to this case please call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department or Detective Aaron Carswell, at (785) 826-7210 or [email protected] Case# 2023-13128