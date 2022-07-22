Body Found in Ellsworth County

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a body was found in rural Ellsworth County earlier this week.

The Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office told Wichita media the body was discovered in a field on Tuesday,

So far, authorities have not released the victim’s name or the cause of death.

After the body was discovered, later the same day the agency send out a request to the public, asking if anyone had seen a white van on or around June 9th in Eastern Ellsworth County. The van is believed to be connected to the disappearance of Nathan Thompson in Salina.

Police have been asking the public for any information they can provide with regards to the van since June 9th, especially any sightings in rural areas.

The missing person case case dates back to a mobile home fire on June 13th when the Salina Fire Department responded to a trailer home fire located at 1635 Elgin. Once the fire was extinguished the fire department determined no one was at home but has since classified the fire as arson.

Police received information from neighbors that 44-year-old Nathan Thompson, who had been residing in the trailer home, has not been seen for approximately one week. He has not been seen since, and in addition, he failed to appear for a scheduled court hearing in Salina Municipal Court on June 14th.

The Salina Police Department received information that foul play may be involved in Thompson’s disappearance.