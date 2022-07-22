Salina, KS

Now: 101 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 101 ° | Lo: 75 °

Body Found in Ellsworth County

Todd PittengerJuly 22, 2022

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a body was found in rural Ellsworth County earlier this week.

The Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office told Wichita media the body was discovered in a field on Tuesday,

So far, authorities have not released the victim’s name or the cause of death.

After the body was discovered, later the same day the agency send out a request to the public, asking if anyone had seen a white van on or around June 9th in Eastern Ellsworth County. The van is believed to be connected to the disappearance of Nathan Thompson in Salina.

Police have been asking the public for any information they can provide with regards to the van since June 9th, especially any sightings in rural areas.

The missing person case case dates back to a mobile home fire on June 13th when the Salina Fire Department responded to a trailer home fire located at 1635 Elgin.  Once the fire was extinguished the fire department determined no one was at home but has since classified the fire as arson.

Police received information from neighbors that 44-year-old Nathan Thompson, who had been residing in the trailer home, has not been seen for approximately one week.  He has not been seen since, and in addition, he failed to appear for a scheduled court hearing in Salina Municipal Court on June 14th.

The Salina Police Department received information that foul play may be involved in Thompson’s disappearance.

 

The Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office send out a request to the public, asking if anyone had seen this white van on or around June 9th in Eastern Ellsworth County.

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Body Found in Ellsworth County

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a body was found in rural Ellsworth County...

July 22, 2022 Comments

Health Department Urges COVID Preca...

Top News

July 22, 2022

DePaulo Takes Early Lead

Top News

July 22, 2022

K-State’s Purple & Black Tea...

Sports News

July 22, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Body Found in Ellsworth C...
July 22, 2022Comments
Four-Wheeler Among Things...
July 22, 2022Comments
Accident Damages Snow Con...
July 22, 2022Comments
New Scam Surfacing
July 22, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra