Salina, KS

Now: 45 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 48 ° | Lo: 25 °

Body Found Hanging in Tree

KSAL StaffMarch 27, 2023

A body was found hanging in a tree over the weekend after an apparent suicide in a stand of timber.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that the discovery was made by a couple of men who were riding in a UTV in the 1100 block of W. Farrelly Road on Saturday afternoon.

Deputies say around 1pm the two found the decomposed body in the trees.

Authorities are awaiting results from an autopsy to determine the official cause of death and hopefully identify the person who is believed to be a male.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

High Speed Chase, 1 Arrest

A tip leads to the location and arrest of a Salina man wanted on a felony warrant. Police Captain...

March 27, 2023 Comments

Body Found Hanging in Tree

Kansas News

March 27, 2023

K-State’s Taylor Named FBS Athlet...

Sports News

March 27, 2023

Bank Robbery Suspect Killed in Offi...

Kansas News

March 27, 2023

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

High Speed Chase, 1 Arres...
March 27, 2023Comments
Body Found Hanging in Tre...
March 27, 2023Comments
Bank Robbery Suspect Kill...
March 27, 2023Comments
Weapon, Drug Charges
March 27, 2023Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2023 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KYEZ  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra