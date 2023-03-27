Body Found Hanging in Tree

A body was found hanging in a tree over the weekend after an apparent suicide in a stand of timber.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that the discovery was made by a couple of men who were riding in a UTV in the 1100 block of W. Farrelly Road on Saturday afternoon.

Deputies say around 1pm the two found the decomposed body in the trees.

Authorities are awaiting results from an autopsy to determine the official cause of death and hopefully identify the person who is believed to be a male.