Body Found, Autopsy Underway

The whereabouts of a missing Kansas man may have been solved.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that an autopsy is in motion as authorities try to identify the body of a male that was found in a Dodge pickup with Iowa plates last week.

Deputies say the truck was hidden by a group of trees in the 6000 block of State Street, and say at some point the vehicle must have rolled off the road and then crashed into the trees. The truck could not be seen until the foliage had fallen.

Authorities believe the deceased is a 20-year-old man from Lacrosse, Kansas who was reported missing on July, 8 2023.