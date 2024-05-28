BOBBY WITT JR. NAMED AMERICAN LEAGUE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

KANSAS CITY, Mo.—Major League Baseball announced today that Bobby Witt Jr. has been named American League Player of the Week presented by Chevrolet for the period of May 20-26.

In 6 games last week—in which the Royals went 5-1—Witt Jr. hit .385 (10-for-26) with 2 doubles, 4 home runs and 11 RBI, which matched José Ramírez for the Major League lead. Witt Jr.’s 24 total bases also tied Aaron Judge for the most in the Majors.

This marks Witt Jr.’s first career American League Player of the Week Award, and it’s the first by a Royal since Vinnie Pasquantino earned the honors for the week of Aug. 8-14, 2022. Witt Jr. is only the fourth Royals shortstop to win the award, following Adalberto Mondesi (Sept. 21-27, 2020), Mike Aviles (July 28-Aug. 3, 2008) and Kurt Stillwell (May 15-21, 1988).

Witt Jr. ranked among the American League leaders last week in home runs (4, tied for 2nd), extra-base hits (6, tied for 2nd), hits (10, tied for 4th), slugging percentage (.923, tied for 4th) and OPS (1.356, 6th).

Witt Jr.’s week was highlighted by a 2-HR, 6-RBI performance on May 21 vs. Detroit, in which he tied career highs in both categories. His 2 homers traveled a total of 893 ft., including a 468-ft. HR that marked the longest of his career, the 3rd longest by a Royal in the Statcast Era (since 2015) and the 3rd longest by any player in the Majors this season, behind Judge on May 9 (473 ft.) and Mike Trout on April 1 (473 ft.).

Bobby also had a stolen base in that game on May 21—a 10-3 Royals win—to become the third player in Royals history with 2 HR, 6 RBI and 1 SB in a game, following Bo Jackson on April 14, 1987 and Carlos Beltrán on May 21, 2003. He became the second shortstop in Major League history with such a game, joining Hall of Famers Cal Ripken Jr. on Sept. 2, 1985 and Barry Larkin on June 28, 1991.