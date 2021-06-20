Boating Under the Influence Crackdown Planned

Todd PittengerJune 20, 2021

A nationwide campaign addressing boating under the influence, will take place this year over Independence Day Weekend. Law enforcement, particularly game wardens, will be extra vigilant at lakes around the country, including in Kansas, especially looking for boaters under the influence. Kansas is one of multiple states which participates in Operation Dry Water.

Operation Dry Water’s heightened awareness and enforcement three-day weekend takes place annually around July fourth, a holiday unfortunately known for  drinking and boating, and deadly accidents.

Kansas game wardens are responsible for patrolling the waters of Kansas and conducting boat accident investigations, boat safety inspections, BUI checks, safety programs, education classes and other boating-related activities.

During Operation Dry Water, officers will be looking for boaters whose blood alcohol content exceeds the state limit of 0.08. The weekend will include increased patrols, breathalyzer tests, life jacket checks and boater education.

Impaired boaters can expect to be arrested or face other serious penalties. In Kansas, the consequences for BUI include fines, jail and loss of boating privileges.

