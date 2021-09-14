Salina, KS

Now: 73 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 86 ° | Lo: 67 °

Boat Damaged

KSAL StaffSeptember 14, 2021

A Salina couple is looking for answers after their boat was damaged over the course of Sunday night.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that between September 12th at 7 p.m. and the 13th at 6:30 a.m., a Cobalt CS23 boat was parked at the 400 block of S. Ohio Street. When one of the owners came to pick it up on Monday morning, the rear compartment of the boat covering the engine was lifted and forced back, which broke the hydraulic rods. A seat on top of the cover had been ripped off, and two sections of the windshield were broken. The damage value is estimated at $2,000.

There are no suspects at this time.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Sports News

Perez Named Royals’ Nominee for 2...

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (September 14, 2021) – Major League Baseball announced today that catcher Salva...

September 14, 2021 Comments

Truck and Tools Stolen

Kansas News

September 14, 2021

Boat Damaged

Kansas News

September 14, 2021

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 9/13

Sports News

September 14, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Truck and Tools Stolen
September 14, 2021Comments
Boat Damaged
September 14, 2021Comments
FHSU Launches New Virtual...
September 13, 2021Comments
Shots Fired During Alterc...
September 13, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices