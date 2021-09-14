Boat Damaged

A Salina couple is looking for answers after their boat was damaged over the course of Sunday night.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that between September 12th at 7 p.m. and the 13th at 6:30 a.m., a Cobalt CS23 boat was parked at the 400 block of S. Ohio Street. When one of the owners came to pick it up on Monday morning, the rear compartment of the boat covering the engine was lifted and forced back, which broke the hydraulic rods. A seat on top of the cover had been ripped off, and two sections of the windshield were broken. The damage value is estimated at $2,000.

There are no suspects at this time.