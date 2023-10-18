Boat Damaged, Items Stolen from Rural Home

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a residential burglary after someone ransacked a home just north of Salina.

According to Sheriff Roger Soldan, last week, someone entered a house on a farmstead in the 2900 block of North 5th Street and stole multiple items including a collection of porcelain dolls, a 1939 Singer sewing machine, a wood chipper, a garden tiller and $400 of frozen meat.

Deputies say the suspects also took time to cut the side rails off a pontoon boat and smash the windshield on a 1994 GMC truck.

Loss and damage is listed at $4,550.