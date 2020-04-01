Salina, KS

BMX Bike Stolen

Jeremy BohnApril 1, 2020

Salina Police are asking the public’s help in locating a stolen BMX bicycle.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the bike was stolen from the 900 block of Maple between March 10 and March 17.

Daniel Ortiz, 20, Salina, reports that someone entered his residence through an open window on the north side of the home and stole a Mirraco Gambino BMX-style bike. The stolen bike is black in color with gold brims and a gold sprocket. It also has stickers on the side of the bike that read: “BL,” while the side walls of the tires say “Odyssey” in yellow.

Police are asking if anyone has seen this bike to contact them.

The bike is valued at $550. There are no suspects.

BMX Bike Stolen

