Blue Vehicle Sought In Hit and Run

KSAL StaffSeptember 8, 2022

A hit and run on Wednesday the 7th, in the 500 block of south 7th leaves blue streak behind.

Police Captain Paul Forrester of the Salina Police department tells KSAL News that at approximately 5:20 P.M. officers were called after a vehicle described as an “older blue station wagon type” hit a 2005 General Motors white van and continued south bound. The responding officer noted the van was parked illegally and was sporting a freshly transferred blue stripe all the way down the driver’s side. The victim is Thomas Miller of Salina and there is no other information available at this time.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

