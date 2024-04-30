BLUE SPRINGS LITTLE LEAGUE SCORES A BIG WIN THANKS TO THE KANSAS CITY ROYALS FOUNDATION AND PRICE CHOPPER

Blue Springs, MO.- We have all heard the famous saying,”you build it, and they will come,” and now Blue Springs Baseball Inc. is hoping after 20 years of watching a popular baseball field be taken over by weeds and tall grass, they will have a new field for youth to enjoy once again.

The renovations are all thanks to a grant matching program from The Kansas City Royals Foundation in partnership with Price Chopper to provide financial support to improving baseball and softball fields in the Midwest. In the past year, The Kansas City Royals Foundation gave out more than $175,000 in Royalty Field grants.

The public is invited to join the celebration as the new field is presented to the Blue Springs Baseball Inc. program.

When: Saturday, May 4

Where: 105 NE Brizendine Road, Blue Springs, MO

Time: 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

This event will include a visit from Royals alumni. There will also be an appearance by Sluggerrr himself.

The event is expected to draw hundreds of people. There will be a color guard performance by the American Legion post #499 at the new field where a ceremonial first pitch will be thro