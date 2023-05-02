Blue Key Senior Honorary Students Selected

The Kansas State University chapter of Blue Key Senior Honorary has initiated 16 new members for the 2023-2024 academic year, including two students from Salina.According to the school, Blue Key recognizes upperclassmen at colleges and universities throughout the nation for an exemplary and balanced record of achievement inside and outside the classroom. K-State Blue Key is a premier honor society that provides members unique opportunities throughout the year to serve campus and the local community through scholarship, leadership and service. Blue Key members will have the opportunity to lead a variety of programs, including Quest Freshman Honorary and Catalyst, a self-development program. Members will also have the opportunity to facilitate LeadX workshops for various student organizations and groups, award endowed scholarships to K-State students, and arrange for student organization leaders and advisors across campus. The following students, all of whom will be seniors in the 2023-24 school year, are new members of Blue Key:

Kylie Litavniks, finance, French, political science and international studies, Andover, co-director of Quest; Caleb Stout, agricultural economics and global food systems leadership, Bazaar, director of leadership appreciation; Hattie Polson, agricultural economics and global food systems leadership, Frankfort, director of retreats and team training. Jaye Hrencher, marketing, Hiawatha, co-director of Quest; Hugh Sidabutar, social studies education, Lawrence, director of personal and professional development; Richard “RJ” Salmen, personal financial planning, Olathe, vice president; Ethan Brown, marketing, director of LeadX, and Abby Johnson, agricultural education and global food systems leadership, director of membership, both from Salina; Shayan Karimy, construction science and management, director of banquets and recognition, and Natalie Nusz, political science and philosophy, co-director of Catalyst, both from Shawnee; and Delaney Parr, marketing and professional strategic selling, Wichita, director of public relations and marketing. From out of state: Sarah Kalman, agricultural economics and global food systems leadership, Chico, California, director of nationals and scholarships; Elizabeth Sturgis, agricultural education and global food systems leadership, Joplin, Missouri, director of leadership programming; Jake Brown, history and philosophy, Weston, Missouri, director of alumni and legacy; and Jake Dederer, mechanical engineering and masters of business administration, Wildwood, Missouri, president; and Colleen Fulton, psychology, sociology and global food systems leadership, Loup City, Nebraska, co-director of Catalyst.

_ _ _

KSU Photo: Front row from left: Natalie Nusz, Hattie Polson, Kylie Litavniks, Elizabeth Sturgis and Ethan Brown. Middle row from left: Delaney Parr, Sarah Kalman, Abby Johnson, Colleen Fulton, Jaye Hrencher and RJ Salmen. Back row from left: Caleb Stout, Shayan Karimy, Jake Dederer, Hugh Sidabutar and Jake Brown.