Blue Key Senior Honorary Students Selected

Blue Key members will have the opportunity to lead a variety of programs, including Quest Freshman Honorary and Catalyst, a self-development program. Members will also have the opportunity to facilitate LeadX workshops for various student organizations and groups, award endowed scholarships to K-State students, and arrange for student organization leaders and advisors across campus.
The following students, all of whom will be seniors in the 2023-24 school year, are new members of Blue Key:
Kylie Litavniks, finance, French, political science and international studies, Andover, co-director of Quest; Caleb Stout, agricultural economics and global food systems leadership, Bazaar, director of leadership appreciation; Hattie Polson, agricultural economics and global food systems leadership, Frankfort, director of retreats and team training.
Jaye Hrencher, marketing, Hiawatha, co-director of Quest; Hugh Sidabutar, social studies education, Lawrence, director of personal and professional development; Richard “RJ” Salmen, personal financial planning, Olathe, vice president; Ethan Brown, marketing, director of LeadX, and Abby Johnson, agricultural education and global food systems leadership, director of membership, both from Salina; Shayan Karimy, construction science and management, director of banquets and recognition, and Natalie Nusz, political science and philosophy, co-director of Catalyst, both from Shawnee; and Delaney Parr, marketing and professional strategic selling, Wichita, director of public relations and marketing.
From out of state: Sarah Kalman, agricultural economics and global food systems leadership, Chico, California, director of nationals and scholarships; Elizabeth Sturgis, agricultural education and global food systems leadership, Joplin, Missouri, director of leadership programming; Jake Brown, history and philosophy, Weston, Missouri, director of alumni and legacy; and Jake Dederer, mechanical engineering and masters of business administration, Wildwood, Missouri, president; and Colleen Fulton, psychology, sociology and global food systems leadership, Loup City, Nebraska, co-director of Catalyst.