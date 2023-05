Blue Key Senior Honorary Students Selected

The Kansas State University chapter of Blue Key Senior Honorary has initiated 16 new members for the 2023-2024 academic year, including two students from Salina.According to the school, Blue Key recognizes upperclassmen at colleges and universities throughout the nation for an exemplary and balanced record of achievement inside and outside the classroom. K-State Blue Key is a premier honor society that provides members unique opportunities throughout the year to serve campus and the local community through scholarship, leadership and service.

Blue Key members will have the opportunity to lead a variety of programs, including Quest Freshman Honorary and Catalyst, a self-development program. Members will also have the opportunity to facilitate LeadX workshops for various student organizations and groups, award endowed scholarships to K-State students, and arrange for student organization leaders and advisors across campus.

The following students, all of whom will be seniors in the 2023-24 school year, are new members of Blue Key: