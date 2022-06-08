Blue Jays shutout Royals 7-0

The Toronto Blue Jays took their second-straight game over the Kansas City Royals by way of a shutout on Tuesday night.

The Royals have now been held scoreless for 18 consecutive innings going back to the 9th inning in Sunday’s loss to Houston. Toronto got a stellar start from pitcher Alek Manoah, who went six innings, striking out four and allowing six hits.

Kansas City’s Brad Keller again kept the Royals in the contest as long as he could, allowing just three earned runs over six innings, on seven hits and four strikeouts as well. Keller gets credit for the loss, but Collin Snider and Taylor Clarke each allowed two additional runs out of the bullpen, ballooning a close game into the 7-0 defeat in the end.

Kansas City has now dropped 15 of its last 17 games and posts a MLB-worst record of 17-37. The Royals and Blue Jays will play the final game of their three-game set on Wednesday at 1:10.

