Blue Earns Second KCAC Softball Player of the Week Honor

KWU Athletics ReleaseApril 10, 2018

Kansas Wesleyan freshman Lauren Blue (FR/Arlington, Texas) earned her second KCAC Softball Player of the Week honor of the season and the fourth for KWU as she was named to the honor by the KCAC conference office. The KCAC Player of the Week program is nominated by and voted upon by the conference sports information directors.

Blue had an outstanding week in Wesleyan’s only two games of the week, as KWU split with Southwestern.

She went 6-for-7 in the doubleheader, batting .857, with a 1.857 slugging average, as five of her six hits went for extra bases, including two triples and three doubles. She drove in three runs and scored four times.

Blue and the Coyotes return to action on Tuesday, hosting No. 20 ranked Ottawa at 4 p.m. at Bill Burke Park.

