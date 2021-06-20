Blue All-Stars Sweep Gold in 2021 KBCA All-Star Games

The best high school senior basketball players in Kansas flocked to Kansas Wesleyan’s Mabee Arena for the 2021 Kansas Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Games. The Blue All-Stars were victorious in both contests, winning 101-86 in the girls match and 125-106 in the guys game.

To open the evening, both teams traded buckets. After a bit of scoring drought, Blue expanded on its 19-17 advantage with a 12-0 burst to start the second. Gold tried to close the gap, but Blue stayed on top throughout the rest of the half, leading 51-42 at the break.

Later on, Blue put the game out of reach with an 11-0 spurt, expanding the cushion to 21 points.

Osawatomie’s Amiah Simmons led blue with a game-high 23 points on 8-of-11 shooting. She’s moving on to Biola University next season. Other double-figure scorers for Blue: Trego’s Lili Shubert (Barton CC) scored 17 points and De Soto’s Katelynn Ostronic (William Jewell) chipped in 11 points. Herington’s Carrie Roe had 11 points and four rebounds and didn’t miss a shot. Sabetha’s Melinna Schumann, who’ll play volleyball at Kansas Wesleyan next season, scored 12 points, pulled down six rebounds, and dished out four assists.

Four players reached double figures for Gold, led by McPherson’s Grace Pyle. The Pittsburg State commit scored 14 points and logged four rebounds. Other double-digit scorers: Shawnee Mission Northwest’s Kennedy Taylor (Colorado) scored 12 points, Spring Hill’s Allisyn Frank (Baker) netted 11 points, and Shawnee Mission South’s Natalie Payne (Hutchinson CC) added 10 points. Kansas Wesleyan commit from Bucklin, Catherine Bowman, scored five points and added two assists. Dodge City’s Kisa Unruh, who’ll be at Bethany next season, logged two points.

In the nightcap, there wasn’t much separation until the end of the half. Blue took a seven-point lead and turned it into a 55-38 halftime advantage after a 15-5 run. Gold struggled from the field, shooting just 31 percent, including 1-of-17 from deep.

Gold shot better in the second 20 minutes, but the Blue squad had too much firepower with six double-figure scorers. Topeka West’s Marque Wilkerson registered a double-double of 20 points and 11 rebounds to lead Blue. Teammate Tre Alexander added 12 points and nine rebounds. Alexander will move on to Cowley CC while Wilkerson will head to Butler CC.

Other double-digit scorers: Buhler’s Max Alexander (Next Level Prep) scored 18 points, 12 in the first half, Lawrence’s Zeke Mayo (South Dakota State) and Maize’s Jacob Hanna (Uni. of Illinois – Springfield) each scored 16 points and pulled down seven rebounds, and Belle Plaine’s Eli Wiseman (Butler CC) made three triples to finish with 13 points.

For the Gold All-Stars, two Campus Colts led in the scoring department. Tulsa commit and Mr. Kansas Basketball Sterling Chapman poured in 26 points and hauled in 13 rebounds. Stevie Strong, a Newman commit, caught fire from deep, making six threes in the second half to end up with 22 points.

Other players in double figures: Blue Valley North’s Andrew Orr (Washburn track & basketball) and Hoisington’s Drew Nicholson (Kansas State student) each had 12 points, and Hutch Trinity’s Lucas Hammeke (Fort Hays State) added 10. Bishop Carroll’s Alex Littlejohn, a Kansas Wesleyan commit, logged eight points, eight rebounds, and three assists in 15 minutes.