Blowing Dust Causes Multi Vehicle Crash

Blowing dust contributed to a multi-vehicle crash which sent three people to three hospitals in Hays, Ellsworth, and Salina late Sunday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Ford Focus passenger car headed east on Interstate 70 slowed due to blowing dust and no visibility. The car was struck from behind by two different vehicles including a Toyota Highlander and a Ford Escape.

A passenger of the Focus passenger car, 44-year-old Margaret Bojorquez from Flippin, Arkansas, suffered suspected serious injuries. She was transported by EMS to the hospital in Hays.

A passenger in the Highlander SUV suffered suspected minor injuries. 76-year-old Karine Thomas from Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, was transported by EMS to the hospital in Ellsworth.

The driver of the Escape SUV, 31-year-old Chantelle Meyer from Salina, suffered suspected serious injuries. She was transported by EMS to the hospital in Salina.

The crash happened Sunday night at 11:35 on I 70 in Ellsworth County at milepost 209.2, or 3.8 miles east of K 232 Highway.