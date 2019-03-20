‘Bloodbath’ Comment Alarms Store Patrons

Alarmed customers called authorities after a Salina man allegedly made threats at a business.

Police Capt. Gary Hanus tells KSAL News that officers were sent to Wal-Mart, 2900 S. 9th St., at 7 a.m. on Tuesday after receiving multiple calls from concerned customers in reference to a disturbance at the store.

Multiple witnesses told authorities that a man was allegedly highly agitated, acting irrational and made several comments referencing a “bloodbath.”

After police arrived, they removed the subject from the store and found a small amount of marijuana on him. They then interviewed several witnesses who made consistent statements about the incident.

Police arrested and have charged 52-year-old Salina man, David L. Jones with criminal threat, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.