Blood Supply Critically Low

As many prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving and look ahead at a busy holiday season, the American Red Cross encourages eligible donors across the country to harness their humanity by giving blood or platelets in the coming weeks.
According to the agency, as a result of low blood donor turnout in recent months, the Red Cross is heading into the holidays with its lowest blood supply in more than a decade at this time of year.
The ongoing effects of COVID-19 and a summer spike in delta variant cases significantly challenged the nation’s blood supply heading into the fall. The pandemic also resulted in fewer blood drives at schools and colleges, contributing to a 34% drop in new blood donors from last year − one of the largest year-to-year decreases and one that could threaten essential medical care
for patients.
Locally, the Kansas and Oklahoma Red Cross Region has experienced a 23.5% decrease in new blood donors this year.
Don’t wait. Humanity needs you to help patients enjoy all the holiday season has to offer. Make an appointment to give blood or platelets as soon as possible by using the Red
Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
As a thank-you, all those who come to give Nov. 29-Dec. 16 will be automatically entered for a chance to win a private screening for the winner and 50 of their guests of the epic new film The
Matrix Resurrections. Plus, those who come to give Nov. 29-Dec. 16 will also get a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email, thanks to Amazon.
Those who share the warmth and make a blood or platelet donation part of their Thanksgiving plans Nov. 24-28 will receive an exclusive pair of Red Cross holiday socks, while supplies last.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Nov. 22-Dec. 16:
Cloud
Miltonvale
12/16/2021: 12:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., EMS/FIRE Building, 117 Star
_______________
Ellsworth
2021-APL-1220
Ellsworth
12/7/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Bernard's Catholic Church, 911 N. Kansas
_______________
Harvey
Halstead
12/6/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Catholic Parish Hall, 414 Locust
_______________
Jewell
Jewell
12/14/2021: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Jewell Community Building, 214 Delaware
_______________
Marion
Goessel
12/13/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Goessel Church, 109 S. Church
Lost Springs
11/23/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Centre High School, 2374 310th St.
_______________
McPherson
Canton
12/2/2021: 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Community Center, 100 W. McPherson
Lindsborg
11/23/2021: 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Smoky Valley High School, 1 Viking Blvd.
11/29/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 224 S. Main
Mc Pherson
12/8/2021: 8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., McPherson High School, 801 E. 1st
12/8/2021: 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., McPherson Hospital, 1000 Hospital
McPherson
12/10/2021: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., McPherson YMCA, 220 N. Walnut
_______________
Mitchell
Beloit
12/15/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., North Central Kansas Wellness Center Gym, 3033 US Hwy 24, PO
Box 507
_______________
Ottawa
Bennington
11/23/2021: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Bennington Community Fire/EMS, 584 N. 180th Road
Minneapolis
12/16/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Catholic Church, 117 East Vine
_______________
Reno
Buhler
11/22/2021: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Buhler High School, 611 N Main
12/3/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Buhler Mennonite Brethren Church, 415 North West
Hutchinson
11/29/2021: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 201 E Sherman
11/30/2021: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 201 E Sherman
12/1/2021: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 201 E Sherman
12/7/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Center Amish Mennonite Church, 7611 W Morgan Ave
12/13/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., CrossPoint Church, 1410 E 30th Avenue
Yoder
12/2/2021: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Journey @ Yoder, 3605 E Longview Rd
_______________
Republic
Cuba
12/6/2021: 11:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Community Center, 200 Baird Street
Scandia
12/8/2021: 11:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Scandia Library, 318 Fourth Street
_______________
Saline
Salina
11/22/2021: 11:45 a.m. – 6:15 p.m., Salina Blood Donation Center, 120 W. Prescott
11/24/2021: 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Platelet Center, 120 W. Prescott Avenue
11/26/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Salina Blood Donation Center, 120 W. Prescott
11/27/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Salina Blood Donation Center, 120 W. Prescott
11/28/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Salina Blood Donation Center, 120 W. Prescott
11/29/2021: 11:45 a.m. – 6:15 p.m., Salina Blood Donation Center, 120 W. Prescott
12/3/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Salina Blood Donation Center, 120 W. Prescott
12/4/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Salina Blood Donation Center, 120 W. Prescott
12/5/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Salina Blood Donation Center, 120 W. Prescott
12/6/2021: 11:45 a.m. – 6:15 p.m., Salina Blood Donation Center, 120 W. Prescott
12/7/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Fraternal Order of Eagles, 146 North 7th Street
12/10/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Salina Blood Donation Center, 120 W. Prescott
12/11/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Salina Blood Donation Center, 120 W. Prescott
12/12/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Salina Blood Donation Center, 120 W. Prescott
12/13/2021: 11:45 a.m. – 6:15 p.m., Salina Blood Donation Center, 120 W. Prescott
_______________