Blood Supply Critically Low

As many prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving and look ahead at a busy holiday season, the American Red Cross encourages eligible donors across the country to harness their humanity by giving blood or platelets in the coming weeks.

According to the agency, as a result of low blood donor turnout in recent months, the Red Cross is heading into the holidays with its lowest blood supply in more than a decade at this time of year.

The ongoing effects of COVID-19 and a summer spike in delta variant cases significantly challenged the nation’s blood supply heading into the fall. The pandemic also resulted in fewer blood drives at schools and colleges, contributing to a 34% drop in new blood donors from last year − one of the largest year-to-year decreases and one that could threaten essential medical care

for patients.

Locally, the Kansas and Oklahoma Red Cross Region has experienced a 23.5% decrease in new blood donors this year.

Don’t wait. Humanity needs you to help patients enjoy all the holiday season has to offer. Make an appointment to give blood or platelets as soon as possible by using the Red

Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

As a thank-you, all those who come to give Nov. 29-Dec. 16 will be automatically entered for a chance to win a private screening for the winner and 50 of their guests of the epic new film The

Matrix Resurrections. Plus, those who come to give Nov. 29-Dec. 16 will also get a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email, thanks to Amazon.

Those who share the warmth and make a blood or platelet donation part of their Thanksgiving plans Nov. 24-28 will receive an exclusive pair of Red Cross holiday socks, while supplies last.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Nov. 22-Dec. 16:

Cloud

Miltonvale

12/16/2021: 12:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., EMS/FIRE Building, 117 Star

Ellsworth

2021-APL-1220

Ellsworth

12/7/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Bernard's Catholic Church, 911 N. Kansas

Harvey

Halstead

12/6/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Catholic Parish Hall, 414 Locust

Jewell

Jewell

12/14/2021: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Jewell Community Building, 214 Delaware

Marion

Goessel

12/13/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Goessel Church, 109 S. Church

Lost Springs

11/23/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Centre High School, 2374 310th St.

McPherson

Canton

12/2/2021: 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Community Center, 100 W. McPherson

Lindsborg

11/23/2021: 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Smoky Valley High School, 1 Viking Blvd.

11/29/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 224 S. Main

Mc Pherson

12/8/2021: 8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., McPherson High School, 801 E. 1st

12/8/2021: 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., McPherson Hospital, 1000 Hospital

McPherson

12/10/2021: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., McPherson YMCA, 220 N. Walnut

Mitchell

Beloit

12/15/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., North Central Kansas Wellness Center Gym, 3033 US Hwy 24, PO

Box 507

Ottawa

Bennington

11/23/2021: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Bennington Community Fire/EMS, 584 N. 180th Road

Minneapolis

12/16/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Catholic Church, 117 East Vine

Reno

Buhler

11/22/2021: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Buhler High School, 611 N Main

12/3/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Buhler Mennonite Brethren Church, 415 North West

Hutchinson

11/29/2021: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 201 E Sherman

11/30/2021: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 201 E Sherman

12/1/2021: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 201 E Sherman

12/7/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Center Amish Mennonite Church, 7611 W Morgan Ave

12/13/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., CrossPoint Church, 1410 E 30th Avenue

Yoder

12/2/2021: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Journey @ Yoder, 3605 E Longview Rd

Republic

Cuba

12/6/2021: 11:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Community Center, 200 Baird Street

Scandia

12/8/2021: 11:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Scandia Library, 318 Fourth Street

Saline

Salina

11/22/2021: 11:45 a.m. – 6:15 p.m., Salina Blood Donation Center, 120 W. Prescott

11/24/2021: 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Platelet Center, 120 W. Prescott Avenue

11/26/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Salina Blood Donation Center, 120 W. Prescott

11/27/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Salina Blood Donation Center, 120 W. Prescott

11/28/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Salina Blood Donation Center, 120 W. Prescott

11/29/2021: 11:45 a.m. – 6:15 p.m., Salina Blood Donation Center, 120 W. Prescott

12/3/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Salina Blood Donation Center, 120 W. Prescott

12/4/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Salina Blood Donation Center, 120 W. Prescott

12/5/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Salina Blood Donation Center, 120 W. Prescott

12/6/2021: 11:45 a.m. – 6:15 p.m., Salina Blood Donation Center, 120 W. Prescott

12/7/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Fraternal Order of Eagles, 146 North 7th Street

12/10/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Salina Blood Donation Center, 120 W. Prescott

12/11/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Salina Blood Donation Center, 120 W. Prescott

12/12/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Salina Blood Donation Center, 120 W. Prescott

12/13/2021: 11:45 a.m. – 6:15 p.m., Salina Blood Donation Center, 120 W. Prescott

