Blood Donors Needed

Jeff GarretsonDecember 7, 2021

Blood donations are needed this holiday season to boost a supply that is approaching a historic low.

According to Terri Novotny with the American Red Cross, the blood supply is at the lowest level in 10-plus years. If more donors don’t come forward to give blood, some patients requiring a transfusion may not receive it.

Novotny tells KSAL News that no one can predict when an emergency situation could drain the supply that is on hand.

 

Schedule a donation appointment: rcblood.org/appt  or call 800-733-2767.

Special offer:

Now through Dec. 16, 2021, donors will be entered for a chance to win a private screening of the epic new film The Matrix Resurrections for them and 50 friends, plus get a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card* by email, thanks to Amazon.

 

