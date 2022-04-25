Blood Donations Needed

It’s a numbers game – hospitals around the nation need about 14,000 pints of blood per day to save lives.

Teri Novotny with the American Red Cross joined in the the KSAL Morning News Extra on Monday and says blood donations have been down since the pandemic, but the need never subsided.

The American Red Cross is urging people to donate blood during Trauma Awareness Month in May. A three day blood drive begins May 2 through May 4 at Sunrise Presbyterian Church in Salina, 825 E. Beloit. Appointments can be made by dialing 1 800 RED CROSS.