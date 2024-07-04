Blood and Platelet Donations Critically Needed

As the busy Fourth of July holiday weekend is here, the American Red Cross asks donors to be a powerful force for good by giving blood or platelets now and in the weeks to come.

The agency says you can be the difference between someone’s storm and their sunshine. Donors are critically needed right now after a sharp decrease in donations since late spring.

All blood types are needed, especially donors giving type O blood and those giving platelets.

Full summer calendars and holiday plans may prevent regular donors from being able to give. Additionally, significant summer weather threats such as hurricanes, flooding and tornadoes can result in travel hazards and blood drive cancellations that could impact the blood supply.

Help keep lifesaving blood products stocked on hospital shelves and book a time to give blood or platelets by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

The Red Cross has teamed up with Universal Pictures for the theatrical release of TWISTERS to help avoid a summer blood shortage. All who come to give blood or platelets July 1-31 will get a Fandango Movie Ticket* by email. Plus, those who come to give July 1-14 will also receive a one-of-a-kind TWISTERS and Red Cross umbrella, while supplies last.

Those who come to give blood in July will also automatically be entered for a chance to win a 2025 Ram 1500 Big Horn®. See RedCrossBlood.org/Twisters for full details.