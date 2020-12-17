Blocking Traffic, Threats & Drugs

A Salina man is jailed after he allegedly blocked traffic, made threats to a female victim and then was arrested with drugs in his possession.

Salina Police Capt. Gary Hanus tells KSAL News that authorities arrested 39-year-old Wesley Spragg, Salina, at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers were called to the 500 block of N. Santa Fe Ave. to a report of a disorderly subject blocking traffic at 5:05 p.m. Wednesday.

There, authorities spoke to a 59-year-old woman who says that a white male subject had been blocking the roadway. The woman honked her horn to get the man to move, but he then threw an object at the woman’s car–believed to be a cell phone. The subject then attempted to open the door of the vehicle and told the victim that he would kill her, before running off.

Officers were able to locate the suspect, later found to be Spragg, in the 500 block of N. 8th St. a short time later. Spragg allegedly charged two SPD officers, forcing them to taser him before being arrested.

A search of his property found that Spragg was also in possession of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. He is charged with criminal threat, obstruction of law enforcement, disorderly conduct, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.