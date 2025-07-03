Block Party is Family Tradition

Inviting everyone over for a big cookout is a family tradition for Cash Hollistah – handed down to him by his grandfather “Daddy Bud.”

“Daddy Bud’s” grandson James Curtis, AKA Cash Hollistah, joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra to share the story of his grandfather and why he decided to revive the block party event a couple of years ago.

After “Daddy Bud’s” death in 1971, the tradition continued for a few more years, ultimately ending in 1974. In 2014 “Daddy Bud” was posthumously awarded a Juneteenth Award by the Salina Juneteenth Committee.

Now in 2025 efforts are in motion to rename Pacific Park to Curtis Park in honor of “Daddy Bud.” Cash says a petition will be on hand at the park this weekend to bolster the drive.

Cash tells KSAL News “Daddy Bud Day” is planned for this Saturday, July 5th at Pacific Park located at 701 W. Pacific Dr. from 10am till 2pm. It will be a north end community block party which everyone is welcome to attend.

“Daddy Bud Day” will include:

Free Food & Drinks

Water Games

Dominoes

Spades

Live DJ

Giveaways (courtesy of Salina Shares)

Cash says Salina Police will be grilling hamburgers and hot dogs at the event.

The annual basketball game will tip off at 2pm and is sponsored by BE Wealth. The game will feature players including among others:

Hannah Mortimer – Former Harlem Globetrotter

Rian Carter – recently played for KK “Mladost” Mrkonjic Grad (Bosnia & Herzegovina), winning a championship

Ernest “EC” Carter – guard, Logan Sport Iron Horses (The Basketball League)

Jackstacks.Eats – Food blogger from Wichita over 100K combined followers on Instagram & TikTok

Dee Eazy – Salina rapper

Cash Hollistah will wrap up his busy day – performing at Campbell Plaza with a free event Saturday night from 7pm to 10pm.

Courtesy photo of John “Daddy Bud” Curtis and Cash Hollistah at KSAL’s 2024 Salina On Tap Event