Blessing of the Animals Service Planned

Pet owners in Salina can bring the furry members of the family to a special blessing of the animals event.

Christ Cathedral clergy and members invite the community to the church’s annual St. Francis Blessing of the Animals Service on Sunday, October 8 at 2 p.m. on Christ Cathedral’s Parish Green, at 138 S. Eight Street downtown.

The St. Francis Blessing of the Animals Service connects local pet and animal lovers with the Cathedral, as it “loves all” in the tradition of St. Francis, patron saint of the environment and animals.

A renowned friar from Assisi, Italy, St. Francis is said to have spoken to a wolf and to have preached to birds. Born of an affluent family, St. Francis received a call to dedicate his life to ministry to the most vulnerable of God’s creatures, including humans. He is the founder of the religious Order of St. Francis.

Christ Cathedral’s annual St. Francis Blessing of the Animals Service welcomes all safe, well-behaved animals who are on a leash or in a carrier or tank. Less social animals can be blessed using a hard-copy photograph or digital image. As much as Mo. Shay loves animals, snakes are blessed from a distance!

Each animal is blessed with a personal prayer and a light sprinkle of holy water. Each pet in attendance receives a St. Francis medal for its collar and a baggie of pet treats. If you have lost a pet in the last year, please bring a picture of them and join, as during the service they will remember all fur family members who have passed over the rainbow bridge.

Pet owners are welcome to bring family members and take their own pictures during and after the service. The event is free admission and is held on the spacious, shaded and fenced Parish Green directly south of the Cathedral’s education building and parish hall.

Special Pet Blessing invited guests this year may include local service animals and canine partners from the Salina Police Department, Salina Fire Department, Saline County Sheriff’s Office and the Saline County Sheriff’s Mounted Patrol & Rescue Squad. Cash donations will be accepted that day to benefit the shared City-County Salina Animal Services.

No RSVP is needed; pre-event questions are welcome.

Christ Cathedral is dedicated to being “the church in the heart of the city, with a heart for the city.” Members of the Episcopalian faith follow the teachings and example of Jesus Christ, believing that God loves you, with no exceptions. For details, contact Mo. Shay Craig at christc[email protected], call 785-827-4440 or watch https://www.facebook.com/christcathedralsalina .