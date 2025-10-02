Blessing of the Animals Service Planned

Pet owners in Salina can bring the furry members of the family to a special blessing of the animals event.

Christ Cathedral clergy and members invite the community to the church’s annual St. Francis Blessing of the Animals Service, this Sunday at 4 pm.

All safe, well-behaved animals who are on a leash or in a carrier or tank are welcome. Less social animals can be blessed using a hard-copy photograph or digital image.

Each animal is blessed by the presiding priest with a personal prayer and a light sprinkle of holy water. Every pet in attendance receives a St. Francis medal for its collar and a baggie of pet treats.

If you have lost a pet in the last year, please bring a photo of them and join them, as they will remember all fur family members who have passed over the rainbow bridge.

A renowned friar from Assisi, Italy, St. Francis is said to have spoken to a wolf and preached to birds. Born to affluence, St. Francis dedicated his life in ministry to the most vulnerable of God’s creatures. He is the founder of the religious Order of St. Francis.

Christ Cathedral is located at 138 S. Eight Street in downtown Salina. The Pet Blessing is held in the Cathedral’s shaded, fenced Gazebo Park directly south of the education building and parish hall. Pet owners are welcome to take their own pictures during and after the Blessing service.

Special invited guests this year will include local service animals and canine partners from local law-enforcement agencies and USD 305. Cash donations will be accepted that day to benefit the shared City-County Salina Animal Services/Shelter.

No RSVP is needed; arrive 10 minutes in advance to give you and your pet ample space alongside other guests.