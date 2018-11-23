“Shop Small” on Small Business Saturday

Shoppers can make a big difference in their local communities by supporting Small Business Saturday.

Small Business Saturday is always celebrated on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

Unlike Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which focus on larger retailers and e-commerce stores, Small Business Saturday encourages consumers to shop at predominantly small and local retailers and to use small, local service such as restaurants and other independent local businesses.

By encouraging people to ‘Shop Small’, Small Business Saturday helps bring more holiday shopping to small businesses.

While Small Business Saturday is highlighted as a special day when we can show our support as a nation for small business owners and our communities, the Shop Small Movement is a year-round campaign to celebrate and support small businesses every day.