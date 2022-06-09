Biz Hall of Fame Nominations Sought

Nominations are being currently being solicited for inductees into the 2022 class of the Salina Business Hall of Fame.

The Salina Area Chamber of Commerce established the Salina Business Hall of Fame in 2005.

According to the chamber, the special hall of fame is to honor prominent business leaders both past and present, which have made extraordinary contributions to Salina, earned the respect of the Salina community and exemplified the Free Enterprise System.

Categories for nominations include:

Pioneer Award – 1858 – 1925

Historic Award – 1926 – 1975

Contemporary Award – 1976-present

“The Business Hall of Fame honors the achievements of Salinans who have made outstanding contributions

to the development and enhancement of Salina’s business climate and created a lasting impact on the Salina

community overall,” stated Eric L. Brown, Chamber President and CEO. “It’s the Chamber’s way of saying

thank you and recognizing the men and women who have helped make Salina the community it is today.”

Nominations can be made by both Chamber members and the general public. Nominees will be considered

on the basis of several criteria which include business excellence, entrepreneurial spirit, courageous thinking

and actions, inspiring leadership, community impact, positive role model, enduring accomplishments and

local influence. Individuals nominated in previous years will be considered again this year.

Nomination forms are available at the Chamber office, 120 W Ash, or can be downloaded by clicking on the Hall of Fame quick link on the Chamber’s homepage www.salinakansas.org.

The deadline for nominations is 5:00 p.m., Monday, July 25, 2022.

A special task force will determine the inductees. The inductees will be honored at a special luncheon this

fall. A portrait of each inductee will be displayed in the physical Business Hall of Fame room, located at the

Chamber office.

Inductees include: