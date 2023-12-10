Bittersweet Change at Manor

Salina Presbyterian Manor’s Sales and Marketing Director Cathy Boos has called it a career. Boos, who served and cared for the residents with great dedication and enthusiasm retired at the end of November.

According to the organization, Boos was in the role since November 2020, but she’s been familiar with the community for much longer as she previously worked as the Life Enrichment Director. Boos led the way in marketing and selling Salina Presbyterian Manor’s new Villas – a $15 million expansion project that broke ground in the fall of 2023. The first Villas residents moved in earlier this fall.

“Cathy has played a critical role in the success of Salina Presbyterian Manor over the last few years,” said Melissa Brumbaugh, Executive Director. “Her energy and passion will be greatly missed around our community.”

“I will always cherish my time at Salina Presbyterian Manor,” said Boos. “I’ve loved getting to know the residents and families, who I can now call my friends. I’ll miss everyone at the manor, but I’ll be back to visit.”

Salina Presbyterian Manor has hired Amanda Randolph as the new Director of Sales and Marketing. Randolph previously worked as the Director of Community Services and Marketing for Accessible Home Care. She also has experience in real estate.

“It’s very fulfilling to help people find their dream home and make their wishes come true,” said Randolph. “I’m excited to use my experience and passion to assist people across the Salina community in finding their next home at Salina Presbyterian Manor.”

_ _ _

Photo: from left Cathy Boos and Amanda Randolph