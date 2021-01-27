Salina, KS

Bitter Cold to Replace Snow and Ice

Todd PittengerJanuary 27, 2021

Snow and ice which fell the last couple of days will be replaced by bitter cold over the near feature.

According to the National Weather Service, light to moderate snow fell across the area late Tuesday into early Wednesday. Generally. three inches or less fell. The Salina area received two inches.

The agency says over the next 24 to 36 hours we will see below normal temperatures. Sub-zero wind chills are likely along the I-70 corridor Wednesday night.

Another round of widespread precipitation is possible late Friday into Saturday, possibly with some healthy moisture once again. At this time, it looks like a mostly rain event, possibly even with a few thunderstorms. Severe weather is not expected.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

