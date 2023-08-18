Bison Ranch Welcomes Visitors

Ed and Susan Dillinger moved to Pottawatomie County to start Lazy Heart D Ranch in 1993 to continue what was once in Thomas County in the town of Brewster. In Brewster, the Dillingers had cattle, crops and horses. When they got to Westmoreland, they expanded their ranch to include bison in 1995. The two worked as special education teachers before retiring and starting ranch tours full time.

“First thing I started doing when we thought of including bison was visiting other ranches,” Ed says.

“Some people think just because you can manage other livestock, you’re going to have the same thing with bison, and it isn’t true; bison are wild. You first learn how to work with wild animals and then you use your livestock skills.”

The management of bison differs from other livestock. Ed says it takes more patience and time.

“Bison pay attention to what you do and what you don’t do; they are always watching you,” Ed says. “They move as a herd and you have to let them take the lead and then use what they do in a way that works for you. You have to negotiate with them. With domestic animals, we are the predator, so we can scare and push them, but bison have no fear, they are territorial. When working with bison your equipment needs to be strong enough and your fences need to be high enough.”

Once the Dillingers figured out their system of managing bison, the herd began to expand. The ranch now has more than 60 bison.

LIFE EXPERIENCES LEAD TO BISON MANAGEMENT

Ed says his experiences in life have helped him learn how to manage his bison herd.

In the ‘70s, Ed helped rural communities in developing countries by leading strategic planning seminars with the Institute of Cultural Affairs. He also led a program to help communities evaluate their resources and needs and develop a plan to achieve their goals. Ed traveled to more than 26 different countries around the world to provide rural communities the support they needed.

“Bison are not easy because they decide what they want to do, but once you learn what they will and won’t do, you learn how to facilitate them,” Ed says. “I have worked a lot with behavior in humans, and that has helped because your intent is to facilitate.”

BISON TOURS IN KANSAS OFFER ICONIC VIEWS