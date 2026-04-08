Bison Added to Hays Herd

A Kansas community has added to its historic bison herd.

According to the City of Hays Parks Department, the arrival of new bison to the herd at Frontier Historical Park, marks a key step in an initiative to ensure the long-term health and vitality of the animals.

The refresh of the herd, conducted in collaboration with a local rancher, introduces new genetics to the population.

This strategic management practice is designed to prevent inbreeding and maintain the resilience of the herd, which has been a fixture of the community since 1953.

“The introduction of these new bison is essential for maintaining the genetic diversity required for a healthy, thriving population,” said Jeff Boyle, Director of Parks. “By refreshing the herd, we are ensuring that this living connection to our history remains vibrant for future generations. It’s about stewardship and respecting the legacy of the bison in Ellis County.”

The herd, originally established with a bull named Wild Bill and a cow named Calamity Jane, serves as both a regional attraction and a symbol of the Great Plains.

The recent exchange aligns with broader conservation goals to keep bison populations across the region wild and strong.

With the new members now settling in, city officials are encouraging the public to visit the park to welcome the additions.

“We invite everyone in the community to come out to Frontier Historical Park and see the new members of the herd,” Boyle said. “They are settling in well, and it is an exciting time for the park and for Hays.”

The bison herd is located at Frontier Historical Park, south of downtown Hays.

Photos courtesy City of Hays