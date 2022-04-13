Bird’s Eye View Helping Law Enforcement

Unmanned aerial vehicles or drones continue to evolve as a helpful tool in law enforcement.

Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra Wednesday with a look at how drones are being used today and how the agency continues to train for the future.

Melander says an aerial view of a crime scene or injury car crash can provide a unique perspective to the investigation.

Undersheriff Melander says the Sheriff’s Office has three certified pilots and adhere to all FAA flying rules. He stressed the drone is considered another deputy and must have legal permission to be part of a search.

Saline County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Management continue to team up at the Kansas State Salina campus to train and expand their use of UAVs and drones.