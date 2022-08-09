Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding Opportunities Event Planned

A round table discussion focused on the federally approved Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and its potential funding opportunities for North Central Kansas has been announced.

According to the organization, the meeting will be August 16 in Salina at the Visit Salina Annex located at 120 W. Ash Street from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Advance registration is required by August 12. The North Central Regional Planning Commission (NCRPC), based in Beloit, Kansas, is hosting the event.

The discussion will focus on strategizing a regional approach to accessing funds through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) for the area representing the Kansas Department of Transportation North Central District 2.

“The NCRPC is pleased to convene this initial round table discussion to bring additional information to the region regarding this opportunity for federal funding to move forward with important projects in the region,” said NCRPC Strategic Development Advisor Deb Ohlde. “Kansas Department of Transportation staff have emphasized the importance of regional collaboration and we want to facilitate that over the coming months.”

To learn more or for the link to register, visit www.ncrpc.org/ncksroundtable/.

The NCRPC is committed to advancing rural Kansas through comprehensive planning and development services. Its primary service area includes 12 counties and 83 cities in North Central Kansas. For more information about the NCRPC, visit www.ncrpc.org.