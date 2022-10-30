Billion Dollar Powerball Jackpot

A lottery player could be in for a real treat on Halloween night. The Powerball jackpot has reached an estimated $1 billion, with an estimated $497.3 million cash value, for the next drawing on Monday, Oct. 31. This is the second time in Powerball’s 30-year history that the advertised jackpot has reached $1 billion.

If a player wins Monday’s jackpot, it will be the second largest jackpot in Powerball history, only behind the world record $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot, and fifth largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

The Powerball jackpot was last hit on August 3, when a ticket in Pennsylvania matched all five white balls and the red Powerball to win a $206.9 million jackpot. Since then, there have been 37 drawings in a row with no grand prize winner. The Monday night drawing will be the 38th draw in the jackpot run.

Other Powerball jackpots won in 2022 include a $632.6 million jackpot hit on January 5 and split by winners in California and Wisconsin; a $185.3 million jackpot won on February 14 in Connecticut; a $473.1 million jackpot won on April 27 in Arizona; a $366.7 million jackpot won on June 29 in Vermont.