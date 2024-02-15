Billiards Hall Video Games Damaged

Investigators are reviewing video from a Salina sports bar after a popular video game machine was damaged by burglars.

Police Captain Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that officers responded to a burglar alarm at Sunset Billiards on West Crawford that was set off Wednesday morning around 9am.

Staff first told police they would not need them – but upon arriving at the the building knew there was trouble. Police say someone shattered a door to gain entry to the bar, once inside they used a pry bar to open two, Dragon’s Ascent game machines.

No cash was stored in the machines but damage to the door and two video games is listed at $1,600.