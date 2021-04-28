Bill to Boost Agriculture Research Funding Introduced

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran has co- introduced bi-partisan legislation which would require a five percent annual funding increase each year for the next ten years for research activities at the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The Republican Moran introduced the legislation along with Democrat Dick Durbin.

According to Moran’s Office, with federal agriculture research investments on the decline, the America Grows Act would restore the United States’ commitment to publically-funded agriculture research at USDA. Increasing research at USDA will expand American competiveness in foreign markets; improve sustainable production and climate issues; find more food solutions for global population growth; combat risks for plant and animal disease transmissions; and expand adoption of new data communications, computing technologies, engineering and robotics.

“For U.S. farmers and ranchers to remain competitive in the world, it is important for our country to prioritize making investments in agricultural research,” said Sen. Moran. “With the help of the latest research and technology, Kansas producers constantly adapt their practices and methods to improve the way we grow and raise our food. This legislation builds on the critical role USDA plays in conducting research to help our nation’s agricultural producers continue to feed, fuel and clothe the world.”

“The time has come for the United States to reinvigorate our commitment to publically-funded agriculture innovations,” said Sen. Durbin. “The America Grows Act would boost USDA funding for more breakthroughs and innovations to make America stronger than ever before in food and agriculture. In recent years, China has elevated its commitment to public agriculture research while U.S. public funding has fallen behind. If we want to maintain and strengthen American leadership, we must restore our commitment to bold and effective federal research funding.”

Today, most domestic agriculture research is funded by large private-sector corporations. Moreover, the U.S. share of total agriculture research investments among high-income countries as a group has declined from 35 percent in 1960 to less than 25 percent by 2013. By comparison, in the past 30 years, Chinese investments in agriculture research has risen eight-fold.

The America Grows Act authorizes a five percent annual funding increase each year for the next 10 years for research activities at the USDA, specifically at the: