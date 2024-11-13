Bill Self Becomes All-Time Winningest Coach at Kansas

Bill Self became the winningest coach in Kansas history and Hunter Dickinson scored 28 points as No. 1 Kansas pulled away from Michigan State for a 77-69 victory in the Champions Classic on Tuesday night.

Self improved to 591-143 in his 22nd season coaching the Jayhawks, pushing him past Phog Allen’s mark of 590-129 in 36 seasons on the Kansas sideline.

“I’ve had a lot of really good players,” said Self. “I’m certainly proud about it but Phog Allen is still going to be the all-time greatest coach at Kansas.”

Spartans forward Jaxon Kohler hit a 3-pointer to tie the game at 52 with just under nine minutes remaining. KJ Adams hit a pair of free throws to put Kansas (3-0) ahead to stay undefeated. Frankie Fidler led Michigan State (2-1) with 15 points.

The Jayhawks posted their second straight win over one of the nation’s prominent programs, following up a 92-89 win over No. 10 North Carolina.

Kansas won its fifth-straight Champions Classic game and have now won eight of their last nine matchups in the event. Dickinson recorded his 50th career double-double and his second straight 20-point game. Dickinson now leads all active Division I players with 10 career 25-point/10-rebound games.

Rylan Griffen scored 10 points and pulled in six boards, Zeke Mayo grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out seven assists, and KJ Adams scored seven points and blocked a career-high-tying three shots.

Harris moved to No. 3 on the Kansas all-time assist list, passing Cedric Hunter (684, 1984-87). Now at 690 assists for his career, Harris trails Jacque Vaughn (804, 1994-97) and Aaron Miles (954, 2002- 05) on the list.

“You have to grind games out like this, especially against a team like Michigan State,” said Harris Jr. “They play super hard and play super fast. That was a game you had to grind down and play together in, really play through the big guy (Dickinson). He brought us home the win. Coach Self drew up some big plays for us too. All the credit goes to Coach.”

Takeaways

Kansas: After missing 15 straight shots from the field, Kansas ripped off a 14-2 run that turned an 18-16 deficit into a 30-20 lead.

Michigan State: The Spartans couldn’t overcome a tough shooting night, especially from beyond the arc. They made just 3 of 24 from 3-point range.

Key Moment

Harris Jr. gave the Jayhawks some breathing room when he laid one in off a fast break, drew a foul and completed the three-point play for a 68-59 lead with 4:25 to go. After tumbling to the court, Harris remained on his back for a few seconds, clapping furiously. He finished with 11 points and six assists.

Key Stats

The 7-foot-2 Dickinson made 13-of-21 shots from the field, including his only 3-point attempt, and grabbed 12 rebounds. He also had three steals and a block at the defensive end.

Up Next

Kansas returns home Saturday to face Oakland. Michigan State hosts Bowling Green on Saturday.