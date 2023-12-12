Bile earns KCAC Men’s Basketball weekly defensive honor

WICHITA, Kan. – Kansas Wesleyan’s Thurbil Bile has been named as the KCAC Men’s Basketball Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts for the Coyotes in a pair of games last week. Bile’s selection is based on performances from Dec. 4-10 by a vote of conference sports information directors. All KCAC Player of the Week honors are presented by Equity Bank.



Bile was again a defensive asset for the Coyotes. He was big in limiting Ottawa’s scoring chances and was a huge presence inside. He had three blocks in both games that helped the Coyotes get the wins this week. In both games, KWU held opponents below their season average (Ottawa -17, USM -5), and Bile’s play was a big part of that.



For the week, Bile averaged 7.5 points and 11 rebounds per game in two victories for the Coyotes. He also averaged 3.0 blocks per week.



