Biking for Band Rolls Back Home

Milt Allen’s passion for music fueled his 3,000-mile bike trip across America this summer to raise money and awareness for music education.

The former music professor and full-time cheerleader for creative endeavors joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look back at the journey and some of the conversations along the way.

Allen kicked off the 3,100 mile campaign – dubbed “Biking for Band” on August 18th at the Santa Monica Pier in California, and rolled into the Annapolis Pier in Maryland in mid-October.

Learn more online at TheMusicGuerrilla.com