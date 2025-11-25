Bikers Deliver Toys

The 39th annual Salina Toy Run brought holiday cheer to the community on Sunday as more than 260 motorcycle riders rumbled through town carrying toys for local children in need. Riders departed from Central Mall with bikes decorated and loaded with donated toys and stuffed animals.

Over the years riders have had to endure some wild weather at the event. Everything from rain, to snow and bitter cold. This year the sun was shining, and the temperature was hovering in the lower 50s.

The parade-style route wound through Salina for spectators to enjoy before concluding at Emmanuel Church on East Cloud Street.