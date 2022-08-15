Bike Thief Caught

A Salina man has his electric bike and trailer back after police tracked down the thief who rode off with them.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a 61-year-old man parked his updated electric Mongoose bike and trailer at the Dollar General, 511 E. Iron on Sunday morning at 8:45am. When he came out the bike was gone.

Store video showed a white male in a black cap and gray T-shirt leave the store and hop on the bike. Officers found him a short time later on the bike in the area of State and College.

Police say 31-year-old Zachariah Behling jumped off the bike and ran when officers tried to talk to him.

He was taken into custody in the area of University and College Street and is now facing numerous charges that could include felony theft and interference with law enforcement.