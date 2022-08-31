Bike Thief Caught with Meth

A witness to a crime gives authorities a description to help police find a bike thief.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that an officer spotted 41-year-old Dustin Curtis riding a bike in the 1700 block of S. 9th Street around 5pm Tuesday evening.

The rider matched the description of a man who allegedly stole a bicycle from a house in the 600 block of Montrose. Police say Curtis jumped off the bike and ran through the lot at Craft Manor on W. Cloud before being caught.

Captain Forrester says Curtis had three active warrants and will now face requested charges for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.