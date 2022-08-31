Salina, KS

Now: 95 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 95 ° | Lo: 67 °

Bike Thief Caught with Meth

KSAL StaffAugust 31, 2022

A witness to a crime gives authorities a description to help police find a bike thief.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that an officer spotted 41-year-old Dustin Curtis riding a bike in the 1700 block of S. 9th Street around 5pm Tuesday evening.

The rider matched the description of a man who allegedly stole a bicycle from a house in the 600 block of Montrose. Police say Curtis jumped off the bike and ran through the lot at Craft Manor on W. Cloud before being caught.

Captain Forrester says Curtis had three active warrants and will now face requested charges for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Bike Thief Caught with Meth

A witness to a crime gives authorities a description to help police find a bike thief. Police Cap...

August 31, 2022 Comments

Copper Thieves Strike AC Shop

Kansas News

August 31, 2022

Big 12 to Explore Media Rights Exte...

Sports News

August 31, 2022

Historic Church Damaged in Fire

Kansas News

August 31, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Bike Thief Caught with Me...
August 31, 2022Comments
Copper Thieves Strike AC ...
August 31, 2022Comments
Historic Church Damaged i...
August 31, 2022Comments
Teen Hurt in 2 Vehicle Cr...
August 31, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra