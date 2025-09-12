Bike Thief Caught on Camera

Police are seeking tips after a thief was caught on camera stealing an e-bicycle from a garage. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say on Monday, September 1st, at about 4:15 PM, male suspect entered an open garage at a residence in the 100 block Key in Salina. The suspect then stole a lime green Wired electric

bicycle from the garage.

The male was described as wearing a black shirt, black shorts, sunglasses, ball cap and grey sweatshirt draped over his shoulders. The bicycle was valued at $2,200.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, case 2025-23619.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.