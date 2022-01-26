Bike Theft

A bike was stolen from a Salina residence Monday night.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the incident happened in the 200 block of Baker. The victim, 50-year-old Lance Ellegood of Salina, reported that he had his black ECO TRIC pedal assist electric bicycle stolen from his fenced-in backyard. The gate was secured with a padlock and the fence is a privacy fence. The bike had to have been lifted over the fence.

The bike is matte black with green and white lettering and four-inch-wide tires. The digital mileage display shows the bike to have approximately 1600 miles on it. The bike is valued at $1,000.