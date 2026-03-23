Bike Shop Burglary, Bike Recovered

Salina Police are investigating the theft of a bicycle after a bike shop burglary.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that on Friday morning, staff at Bike Tek on South Ohio discovered a broken window and that a Trek CheckOut gravel bike was missing from the floor.

Police say someone used a rock to shatter the glass and stole the Trek bike that is valued at $5,800. The window is valued at $2,000. Later that day officers located the stolen bike, chained to a post in the 1400 block of Louise Lane.

Police are also investigating a shattered window at Mowry Clinic on Elmore Drive. Police believe the crimes are connected after someone broke a single pane on a double pane window at the business with a rock, but did not enter.

Damage is listed at $1,700.

The investigation is ongoing as detectives look at more area video footage to identify a suspect in the case.