A Salina man was transported to the hospital after his bicycle hit an SUV.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that 64-year-old Bradley Pigorsch suffered nonlife threatening injuries after the accident at the intersection of Otto Avenue and Haggeman around 9pm on Thursday.

Police say Pigorsch clipped the front end of a 2013 Chevy Avalanche driven by 33-year-old Thanh Tran of Salina.

The accident remains under investigation.