Bike Month Activities and Events

The month of May is National Bike Month, and KANcycle, a regional bike sharing program sponsored by OCCK and Blue Cross Blue Shield, is announcing activities and events taking place over the next few weeks.

According to OCCK, KANcycle is partnering with Ad Astra Books & Coffee House, 141 N. Santa Fe, Salina, to offer a 10% discount to any patron riding a bicycle to location. This discount started May 1st. Bike racks are conveniently located outside the coffee house.

National Bike to Work Day is Friday, May 20th. Residents all across the region are encouraged to ride their bike to work and to share photos on social media by using the hashtag #salinabikestowork2022 or #kansasbikestowork2022.

“KANcycle has been a great program for Salina and North Central Kansas,” said Michelle Griffin, Director of Mobility Management for the region. “We are so excited to create this first partnership with Ad Astra Books & Coffee House and our first effort to celebrate National Bike to Work Day. We want to encourage mobility in all forms, and biking is a great way to do that.”

KANcycle regional bike sharing provides North Central Kansas, including Salina, Minneapolis, Concordia, Belleville, Mankato, Beloit, Lincoln, and Ellsworth, with convenient, affordable access to bicycles as an easy, fun, healthy and eco-friendly means of transportation and recreation. OCCK, through a collaborative funding partnership with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas, brings you KANcycle powered by Movatic.

Riders join the program by signing up for annual memberships or pay-as-you-go. Annual memberships will be $30 with trips under 1 hour being free, student annual memberships will be $20 with trips under 1 hour being free, and pay-as-you-go will be $1.50 every 30 minutes.