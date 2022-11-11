Biggest Outdoors Weekend of Year

It’s a Kansas tradition to open the pheasant and quail seasons on the second Saturday in November. If you’re a bird hunter, you’ve probably been losing sleep thinking about opening day.

The Kansas pheasant and quail season opens this Saturday, November 12th.

Officials remind hunters that landowner permission is required before hunting on private land, whether the land is posted or not. Land posted with purple paint on fence posts is the same as land posted with “Hunting By Written Permission Only” signs and both types require written permission before hunting.

November 12th marks the opening day for Kansas’ regular quail and pheasant seasons. This year, drought conditions intensified in Kansas over the past year and had a marked impact on bird production across much of their primary range. But with opportunities statewide, it can be difficult for upland bird hunters to narrow down the best locations to hunt. That’s where the 2022 Kansas Upland Bird Forecast comes in handy.

Hunters this year can also benefit from a new-and-improved system designed to make accessing public lands in Kansas easier than ever.

According to the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks the all-new licensing purchase system – Go Outdoors KS – outdoor recreationalists will not need a separate login to “check in” and out of KDWP-managed properties, as the Go Outdoors KS licensing system and mobile app is fully integrated.

“We’re thrilled to offer an improved customer experience for our constituents, especially in advance of our fall seasons this year,” said Shanda Knapic, Chief of Licensing for KDWP. “Go Outdoors KS is a critical tool for hunters and anglers to safely, legally, and easily enjoy outdoor recreation in our state, and it can be accessed right from a smartphone or mobile device.”