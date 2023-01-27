Salina, KS

Big Week For Abilene

Todd PittengerJanuary 27, 2023

It’s been a big week for the Dickinson County community of Abilene. The historic town was notified it was being honored with a couple of different tourism-related awards.

According to the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau, True West Magazine named Abilene one of the Top 10 True Western Towns of the Year in its February/March issue, which went to subscribers starting this week and national newsstands on February 14th. .

In 2018, the town earned the #1 spot in the magazine’s rankings and received recognition in its Best Promotion of a Historic Place category in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Additionally, for the fifth year in a row, Abilene is a finalist in USA Today’s 2023 Readers’ Choice Best Historic Small Town contest. In 2022, Abilene ranked #2 in the nationwide top 10 contest.

Online voting began Monday and ends Monday, February 20, at 10:59 a.m. CST. Learn more and vote at: https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/

Visitors to Abilene can explore its history by visiting the Eisenhower Presidential Library and museum and one of several hisptoic mansions,  walking the streets of Old Abilene Town, riding the rails with the Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad, touring the Dickinson County Heritage Center, following the Cowboy Boot Art Trail, enjoying western-themed murals, seeing the World’s Largest Belt Buckle and Big Spur, and attending the Wild Bill Hickok PRCA rodeo.

 

