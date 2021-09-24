Big Second Quarter Propels Solomon to Win over Herington

Solomon trailed Herington early, but changed the game with a crucial second 12 minutes of action.

Jarret Baxa ran for 149 yards and two scores, Solomon outscored Herington 24-8 in the second, and the Gorillas hung on for a 46-26 victory over the Railers Friday night. Solomon improved to 3-1 with the win.

Herington drew first play with a 34-yard TD run by Easton Idleman midway through the first. Solomon responded with a 22-yard pass from Spencer Coup to Scott Robinson just before the end of the first.

That sparked the Gorillas as the extended the margin to 16-6 following a one-yard plunge from Dylan Hynes. Herington trimmed the deficit to two on a 38-yard run by Ridley Swader with 7:36 left in the half.

However, Solomon closed the frame with a pair of scores. The first came on a 45-yard scamper by Baxa. The last was a bomb with 28 seconds to go in the second. Hynes lobbed a pass to Caden Acosta for a 43-yard score, making it 32-14 at the break.

Herington did crawl within 12 points in the third, but the wind was taken out of the sails by the special teams unit of Solomon. Porter Hynes returned the ensuing kickoff 67 yards to the house. Baxa added a nine-yard rushing score for good measure to stretch the lead to 46-20.

Herington outgained Solomon 422 to 358 yards, but had one more turnover than Solomon. Coup was 7-of-16 passing for 110 yards and a TD. Hynes ran 18 times for 94 yards with two total touchdowns. Baxa carried the ball 12 times for 149 yards and a pair of scores.

Dylan Hynes paced the Gorilla defense was 16 tackles, 3.5 for loss. Porter Hynes finished with eight stops and an interception.

Solomon has a monster showdown with Bennington next Friday. Bennington fell to Canton-Galva 60-42.